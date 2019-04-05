Catholic World News

USCCB urges Trump administration to offer legal protection to Venezuelans in US

April 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration called for an “18-month designation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuela,” which would “allow individuals to remain and work lawfully in the US during a period in which it is deemed unsafe for nationals to return to their home country.”

