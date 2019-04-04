Catholic World News

Wait for full results of Vatican-China pact, says Vatican Secretary of State

April 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to journalists on April 3, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, urged patience in waiting for the fruits of an accord with China on the naming on new bishops. “We signed this agreement to help advance religious freedom, to find normalization for the Catholic community there, and then for all other religions to have space and a role to play in society which is recognized,” he said.

