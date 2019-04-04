Catholic World News

Pope appoints Atlanta’s Archbishop Gregory as new Archbishop of Washington

April 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wilton Gregory, 71, succeeds Cardinal Donald Wuerl. Ordained to the priesthood in 1973, Archbishop Gregory was previously auxiliary bishop of Chicago (1983-1993), bishop of Belleville, Illinois (1993-2004), and archbishop of Atlanta (2004-2019).

