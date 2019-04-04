Catholic World News

Lincoln Diocese names 9 priests believed to have abused minors, announces new policies

April 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Under the leadership of Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz (1992-2012), the diocese declined to implement provisions of the USCCB’s Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People. In 2004, the Associated Press reported that a diocesan priest said that “the diocese has not had a case of church sexual abuse in at least 20 years”—a claim contradicted by the newly released list.

