Catholic World News
Polish priest apologizes for burning of ‘Harry Potter’ books
April 04, 2019
» Continue to this story on AP
CWN Editor's Note: Father Rafal Jarosiewicz apologized for burning books, a Buddhist figurine, an African mask, and other objects.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!