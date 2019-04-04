Catholic World News

Italian victim feels ‘defeated’ after Vatican trial of alleged abuser

April 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Arturo Borelli’s “alleged abuser has been found innocent, but he was not informed of the sentence nor will he ever be able to know the details of the ecclesiastical trial,” according to the report. In February, Borelli chained himself to the main entrance to Vatican City “in a desperate attempt to be heard by Church authorities.”

