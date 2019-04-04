Catholic World News

Motherhood should not be seen as a burden, Vatican diplomat insists at UN

April 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Recent UN documents “refer to this labor of love almost exclusively as a ‘burden,’” said Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “There’s an implicit anthropology at work here, prioritizing woman’s contributions to the labor market over care work, as if outside work, and what it can provide, ought to be woman’s most important values; as if economic empowerment, in competition with men, is the most important indicator of women’s advancement and equality. We must ask whether such ideas are truly respectful of women as women.”

