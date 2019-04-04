Catholic World News

English, Welsh bishops dedicate 2020 to Sacred Scripture

April 04, 2019

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The 1600th anniversary of St. Jerome and the 10th anniversary of Pope Benedict XVI’s apostolic exhortation Verbum Domini take place in 2020.

