‘Underground’ Chinese bishop blocked from Chrism Mass

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An “underground” bishop who was demoted as a result of the Vatican’s accord with Beijing is now being barred from the celebration of the Chrism Mass because the government refuses to recognize him. Bishop Guo Xijin had stepped down from his post as Bishop of Mindong at the Vatican’s request, making way for Bishop Zhan Silu, who had previously been excommunicated. Now an auxiliary, Bishop Guo Xijin is being told by Chinese officials that he cannot participate in the Chrism Mass unless he recognizes the authority of the government-backed Patriotic Association.

