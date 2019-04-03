Catholic World News

Pope will celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at Roman prison

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis will again Mass on Holy Thursday at a prison in Rome. Last year the Pontiff celebrated the Mass in coena Domini at Regina Coeli prison; this year he has chosen the Velletri Correctional Facility.

