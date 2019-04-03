Catholic World News

Pope recommends article that criticizes ‘neo-rigorist homo-sexophobic reaction’ to abuse scandal

April 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Insider

CWN Editor's Note: During his recent in-fligh press conference, Pope Francis recommended “an article by Gianni Valente in Vatican Insider in which he talks about the Donatists.” A major theme of Valente’s article is his criticism of “cardinals and press agents enlisted full time to obsessively-compulsively sell the mantra for which the spread of sexual abuse is only a side and secondary effect of the homosexual invasion in the ranks of the clergy.” Valente does not spare Pope St. John Paul II: “During the long Wojtylian pontificate, the leaders of the Church had paid particular attention to reaffirming, even in the formation of priests, the rules and contents of Catholic sexual morals. Yet it was precisely in those seasons that the abuses that have come to light today were rampant.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!