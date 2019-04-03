Catholic World News

Venezuelan bishops deplore arrest of opposition figure

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Roberto Marrero, who was recently arrested by the Maduro regime, is opposition leader Juan Guaidó’s chief of staff.

