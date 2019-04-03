Catholic World News

Vatican increasingly reluctant to use words ‘zero tolerance’ in addressing sexual abuse

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If the Pope is now planning to avoid a term he himself helped to cement as a pillar of the Church’s commitment to reform, somebody will need to explain why,” John Allen writes. “Otherwise, people may be tempted to think this reconsideration is actually a retreat.”

