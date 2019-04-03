Catholic World News

USCCB calls for vote on Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to a statement from Archbishop Joseph Naumann, the chairman of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities, the bishops’ conference offered “ Key Reasons for Passing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.”

