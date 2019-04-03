Catholic World News

US bishops welcome ‘Christus Vivit’

April 03, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by two committee chairmen, praised the Pope’s new apostolic exhortation as “a wonderful summons to the Church to more vigorously invest in youth and young adults, especially those on the peripheries and those disconnected from the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!