US bishops welcome ‘Christus Vivit’

April 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, joined by two committee chairmen, praised the Pope’s new apostolic exhortation as “a wonderful summons to the Church to more vigorously invest in youth and young adults, especially those on the peripheries and those disconnected from the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

