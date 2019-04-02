Catholic World News

Hold China accountable on religious freedom, urges US ambassador to Vatican

April 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Callista Gingrich, the US ambassador to the Vatican, called upon the Chinese government to change its “counterproductive policies toward the faith.” She said that American leaders would “continue to speak the truth and call out religious persecution.”

