Leading Philippine bishop calls drug dealers ‘Satans’

April 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Describing drug traffickers as “dealers of death and darkness,” Archbishop Romulo Valles, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, said, “In the news we see not just thousands but billions worth of drugs. They are Satans.”

