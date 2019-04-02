Catholic World News

April 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Toronto Star

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for an additional report on the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal’s decision.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!