Action Alert!
Spring Challenge!   We have a Challenge Grant of $25,150 to match your gifts by May 6th.   $25,140 to go.   Your gift now counts twice!
Catholic World News

World’s oldest cardinal offers insights at 100

April 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: “As a Church in Colombia, we have not always done the right thing,” said Cardinal José de Jesús Pimiento Rodriguez. “We should have begun to preach a Gospel of freedom so that Colombia would not begin its independent life as a quarrelsome country in politics. In that moment politics was not evangelized.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.