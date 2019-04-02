Catholic World News

World’s oldest cardinal offers insights at 100

April 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: “As a Church in Colombia, we have not always done the right thing,” said Cardinal José de Jesús Pimiento Rodriguez. “We should have begun to preach a Gospel of freedom so that Colombia would not begin its independent life as a quarrelsome country in politics. In that moment politics was not evangelized.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!