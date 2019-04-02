Catholic World News

‘Harry Potter’ books burned at Catholic parish in Poland

April 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Priest and altar boys at the parish also burned a Buddhist figurine and an African mask, according to the report. Father Wojciech Parafianowicz, spokesman for the Diocese of Koszalin-Kolobrzeg, said that he “did not like this form of priestly activity, which is wrong.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

