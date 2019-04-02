Catholic World News

Indian bishops: nation needs leaders who consider the poor, the environment, and the marginalized

April 02, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of India

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, subsequently discussed the pastoral letter in an interview with Vatican News.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!