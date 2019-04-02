Catholic World News

French bishops ask: ‘Which Europe do we want?’

April 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is not a matter of locking ourselves in a Manichean paradigm (for or against Europe), but of saying which Europe we want,” leading French bishops wrote in a statement issued prior to the 2019 European Parliament election.

