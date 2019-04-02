Catholic World News

Nicaraguan cardinal denounces violence against protesters

April 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It is outrageous that once again in Nicaragua, police and violent civilians attack, arrest, and injure civilians who are demonstrating peacefully,” another prelate, Auxiliary Bishop Silvio Baez of Managua, added, as other bishops deplored government repression as well. Daniel Ortega has led the nation since 2007; he previously ruled from 1979 to 1990.

