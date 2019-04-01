Catholic World News

Connecticut priest, charged with abuse, previously arrested for building bomb

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Connecticut priest who was identified last week as an accused abuser had also been charged with helping a teenager to construct a pipe bomb. Father Paul Gotta, who was suspended by the Hartford archdiocese in 2013 because of abuse charges, was among 36 priests named last week as “credibly” accused. In 2017 he was arrested was distributing explosives to a minor; he entered a guilty plea and was given a 9-month sentence.

