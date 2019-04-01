Catholic World News

Yale Law School to stop financial aid for students who intern with pro-family groups

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Yale Law School has announced that it will not provide financial aid for student who take summer jobs at organizations that discriminate on the basis of “sexual orientation and gender identity and expression.” The policy was a result of protests that arose when some students invited an official of the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a prominent Christian legal group, to speak on campus.

