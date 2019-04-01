Catholic World News
New Vatican document questions key US rule
April 01, 2019
The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) has instructed the US bishops’ conference to investigate complaints that the designated-hitter rule in Major League Baseball might be “a violation of natural law.”
In a document released on April 1—which is April Fool’s Day...
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
Posted by: feedback -
Apr. 01, 2019 9:34 AM ET USA
Nice one! Although, this would not surprise me at all if it were true.