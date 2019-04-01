Catholic World News

Pope Francis: Freedom of conscience in danger in ‘Christian countries’

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Let’s not accuse Muslims,” Pope Francis said when asked about religious freedom during an in-flight press conference as he returned from his apostolic journey to Morocco. “Let’s accuse also ourselves ... Think of the Christian doctors and hospital institutions that do not have the right of conscientious objection, for example, for euthanasia.”

