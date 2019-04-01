Pope Francis: Freedom of conscience in danger in ‘Christian countries’
April 01, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: “Let’s not accuse Muslims,” Pope Francis said when asked about religious freedom during an in-flight press conference as he returned from his apostolic journey to Morocco. “Let’s accuse also ourselves ... Think of the Christian doctors and hospital institutions that do not have the right of conscientious objection, for example, for euthanasia.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Pope Francis said: "Freedom of conscience and religious freedom – which is not limited to freedom of worship alone, but allows all to live in accordance with their religious convictions – are inseparably linked to human dignity." Very well stated.