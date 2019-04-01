Catholic World News

Confession is encounter of misery with mercy, Pope preaches at penance service

April 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On March 29 in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis presided at the Rite of Reconciliation for several penitents with confession and individual absolution (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!