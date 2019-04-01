Catholic World News

‘Patrimony of many indigenous peoples risks being swept away,’ Vatican diplomat warns

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, Msgr. Fernando Chica Arellano was appointed Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

