Pope calls Morocco’s priests and religious to dialogue and intercessory prayer, cautions against proselytism

April 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The paths of mission are not those of proselytism,” Pope Francis emphasized in a March 31 address (video) to Morocco’s priests and consecrated persons, who were joined by representatives of other Christian communities. In a 2007 doctrinal note, the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith stated that “the term proselytism was often used as a synonym for missionary activity. More recently, however, the term has taken on a negative connotation, to mean the promotion of a religion by using means, and for motives, contrary to the spirit of the Gospel; that is, which do not safeguard the freedom and dignity of the human person.”

