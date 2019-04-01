Catholic World News

Morocco’s king, Pope Francis issue joint appeal regarding Jerusalem

April 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “The specific multi-religious character, the spiritual dimension and the particular cultural identity of Jerusalem must be protected and promoted,” King Mohammed VI and Pope Francis said in their joint appeal. “It is our hope, therefore, that in the Holy City, full freedom of access to the followers of the three monotheistic religions and their right to worship will be guaranteed.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!