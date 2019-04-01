Catholic World News

Arriving in Morocco, Pope calls for dialogue, understanding between Christians, Muslims

April 01, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis began his two-day apostolic journey to Morocco on March 30. After arriving in Rabat (video), the Pope touched upon religious freedom, ecology, and migration in his opening address.

