Archbishop Gregory to serve in Washington?

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta has been asked by Pope Francis to accept an appointment as the new Archbishop of Washington, DC, according to a Catholic News Agency report. The report, confirming earlier rumors, indicates that the appointment could be announced next week.

