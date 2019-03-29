Catholic World News

New Peruvian archbishop postpones March for Life

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio of Lima postponed the annual March for Life, which had taken place on March 25 each year. The archdiocese announced, just a few days before the scheduled event, that the March would take place sometime in August. Cardinal Juan Luis Cipriani, who retired in January, had enthusiastically supported the March. Archbishop Castillo, who took office earlier this month, has expressed reservations about promoting laws against abortion.

