Australian archbishop: priest will not violate confessional seal, despite new law

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Christopher Prowse of Canberra has said that priests will not violate the seal of confession, regardless of a new law in Australia’s Capital Territory that makes it a crime to fail to report child abuse. The archbishop said that a priest who hears such a report in confession will ask the penitent to inform public authorities. The attorney general of the Capital Territory said that “there’s no justification for any excuses,” and pledged to uphold the law, which takes effect April 1.

