China: ‘underground’ bishop arrested after asserting his authority

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese police have arrested Bishop Agostino Cui Tai of Xuanhua, who is recognized by the Holy See but not by the government. The vicar general of the diocese, Father Zhang Jianlin, was also arrested. His arrest came after he took disciplinary action against a priest who said that the authority of the “underground” Church had been ended by a secret Vatican deal with Beijing.

