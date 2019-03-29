Catholic World News

Syrian patriarch launches TV station

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Syriac Orthodox Church opened the station in order to “spread the good news that the Lord Jesus called His disciples to carry to the entire world, the good news of the salvation of men.” The head of the Eastern-rite Syriac Catholic Church was present at the ceremony.

