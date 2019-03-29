Catholic World News

Peruvian prelate casts doubt on US accountability plan for abuse crisis

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kay Martin Schmalhausen Panizo, 54, is a member of the Sodalitium Christianae Vitae, whose lay founder, Luis Fernando Figari, was disciplined by the Vatican following abuse allegations. The prelate has called for excommunication, and not just laicization, in abuse cases.

