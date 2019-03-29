Catholic World News

In new interview, Cardinal Sarah defends papal primacy, priestly celibacy

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis appointed Cardinal Robert Sarah as Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments in November 2014. His new book, “Le soir approche et déjà le jour baisse” [Evening Approaches and the Day is Now Far Spent], was released earlier this month.

