Vatican organizer sees progress after February summit on abuse

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, the head of the Child-Protection center at the Gregorian University in Rome, says that a February Vatican summit on abuse was successful. The Jesuit told an audience at Fordham University that “untouchables have become touchable,” and in some countries—notably in Africa and Asia—there has been a “change in awareness” among Church leaders.” Father Zollner was a member of the organizing committee for the summit.

