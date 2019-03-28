Catholic World News

Former secretary sues Bishop Bransfield, charging sexual harassment

March 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Philadelphia Inquirer

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Bransfield, the retired head of the Wheeling, West Virginia diocese, has been sued by a former aide who characterizes him as a “sexual predator.” Bishop Bransfield—who has been directed not to exercise priestly ministry following a Vatican investigation into his conduct—denies the charge. “They’re all out to destroy me,” he says.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!