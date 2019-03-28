Catholic World News

Priest kidnapped in Nigeria

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The kidnapping of Father John Bako Shekwolo took place in Kaduna State (map), whose governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has been accused of colluding in genocide against Christians.

