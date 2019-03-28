Catholic World News

Chilean court orders archdiocese to compensate victims

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “No one, however powerful they might be, can abuse and cover up sexual abuses with impunity,” one of the victims of Fernando Karadima, once an influential priest, said after the verdict. The Archdiocese of Santiago will not appeal the decision.

