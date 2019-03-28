Catholic World News

English bishops affirm opposition to assisted suicide, call for ‘increased investment in good palliative care’

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales issued a statement after the Royal College of Physicians announced it would no longer oppose assisted suicide.

