Catholic World News

French, German, and Swiss bishops discuss future of Europe

March 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Expressing concern about the economic inequality and populism, the bishops said that they are “convinced that a relaunching of the European project happens through a redefinition of the common good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!