Catholic World News

Pope honors Italian missionary nun at general audience

March 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Maria Concetta Esu, 85, is known as “Mama Maria” in Africa and has assisted as a midwife at over 33,000 births, the Vatican newspaper reported in its Italian edition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!