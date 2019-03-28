Catholic World News

Father Spadaro: Vatican-China agreement manifests China’s renewed interest in globalization

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, the editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, has edited a new book on Vatican-China relations. “Globalization does not coincide at all with the ‘westernization’ of the world, but must be framed within a broader perspective,” he writes. “The Silk Road, as Beijing intends to continue it, relaunches centuries of history of political and commercial relations.”

