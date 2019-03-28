Catholic World News

French diocese concludes inquiry into Father Jacques Hamel’s martyrdom

March 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, Father Hamel was killed by Islamic extremists during Mass in his church in Normandy. In Father Hamel’s case, Pope Francis waived the typical requirement that sainthood causes begin five years after a person’s death.

