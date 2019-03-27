Catholic World News

‘Daily bread’ petition includes all people’s needs, Pope tells audience

March 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly public audience on March 27, Pope Francis continued his series of talks on the Lord’s Prayer, speaking in particular about the petition: “Give us this day our daily bread.” In that petition, the Pontiff said, the faithful should pray for the needs of all the world’s people. “If it is not prayed in this say, the Our Father ceases to be a Christian prayer,” he said.



At his audience the Pope paid tribute to a missionary religious, Sister Maria Concetta Esu, who has worked as a midwife in Africa for 60 years.

