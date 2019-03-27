Catholic World News

Austrian bishops announce fossil fuel divestment

March 27, 2019

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: “Church funds should not have any detrimental effect on climate,” Austria’s bishops said in a statement in which they pledged that “over the next five years, the Church will divest its money from all companies promoting or producing fossil fuels.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!